Ryan scored a goal, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Ryan gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead just 6:17 into the game. The tally snapped his 20-game goal drought, and the veteran forward had just six assists in that span while logging bottom-six minutes. Head coach Jay Woodcroft has often deployed Ryan on the third line when using a seven-defensemen lineup, leading to a slight boost in playing time for the 35-year-old. He's at 21 points, 66 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 70 appearances.