Ryan notched a shorthanded assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Ryan set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a third-period tally to finish off the scoring. This was Ryan's first shorthanded point since the 2019-20 season. He's up to 20 points in 69 games, and he's added 65 shots on net and 32 hits in a bottom-six role. The 35-year-old has been limited to two helpers through seven contests in April.