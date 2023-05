Ryan notched an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Ryan set up a Warren Foegele goal in the first period. Over 11 playoff contests, Ryan did alright with three points, 19 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating while filling a bottom-six role. The defensive forward is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it's unclear if the Oilers will be interested in bringing him back.