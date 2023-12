Ryan notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ryan has a goal and an assist over the last two games after going seven contests without a point. Playing on the Oilers' fourth line means his scoring chances are far from consistent, but the 36-year-old can provide a burst of offense here and there. He's at six points, 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 outings, so most fantasy managers likely won't need Ryan's services this season.