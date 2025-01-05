Ryan logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Ryan got into the lineup for the third time in eight games. All of his appearances in that span have come in the second half of back-to-back sets, with this one coming at the expense of Corey Perry. Ryan's no lock to pick up more playing time in January, and even if he does, it'll be in a fourth-line role that offers minimal fantasy value. The 38-year-old has five points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 21 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests this season.