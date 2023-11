Ryan scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ryan opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 3:39 of the first when his shot trickled past Jonas Johansson. He then put the Oil up 3-2 at late in the second when he hammered in a loose puck in the crease. The goals were the 36-year-old's first this season. Ryan has three points and 13 shots in 16 games this season.