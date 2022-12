Ryan notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Ryan ended a 12-game point drought with the secondary helper on a Klim Kostin goal in the third period. During the dry spell, Ryan had only 10 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating while adding eight PIM, six hits and six blocked shots. The 35-year-old doesn't contribute much in any area, particularly on offense. He's at four points, 20 shotso n net, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 23 appearances this season.