Ryan logged a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Ryan set up the second of Mattias Janmark's tallies in the game. Three of Ryan's 20 points this season came while shorthanded. The 36-year-old forward played in his 500th regular-season game Thursday, and he's collected 191 points in his career while often playing bottom-six minutes. He'll likely be a key defensive forward for the Oilers in the playoffs.