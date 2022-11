Ryan scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Ryan gave the Oilers a 4-1 lead in the first period with his first goal of the year. The 35-year-old has been limited to a small role on the fourth line so far -- this was the third time in nine games he's exceeded 10 minutes of ice time. He's up to two points with nine shots on net, eight blocked shots, seven hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating.