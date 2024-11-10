Ryan produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Ryan's first point of the campaign. He briefly lost his place in the lineup when Drake Caggiula and Noah Philp were up with the big club during Connor McDavid's absence due to an ankle injury. Ryan is safe for a fourth-line role as long as the Oilers are carrying only 12 forwards. He has supplied 11 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 appearances.