Ryan notched an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Ryan has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's racked up three points over his last three outings. The 36-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but with the Oilers scoring more goals lately, offense has trickled down to his spot in the lineup. He's produced seven points, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances, with two of his points coming on the penalty kill.