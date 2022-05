Ryan recorded an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings.

Ryan helped out on the second of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' two goals in the third period. Playing in a third-line role, Ryan isn't expected to add much offense -- his assist was his first point in three playoff outings. The 35-year-old has added six hits, two shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.