Ryan recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Ryan set up the Oilers' last goal, a Ryan McLeod tally in the third period. The assist was Ryan's first point in five games this year. The 35-year-old should stay in the lineup when the Oilers don't have a full complement of forwards available due to a tight salary cap situation. That said, Ryan's not much of a scoring threat when playing on the little-used fourth line, so he's not a factor in most fantasy formats.