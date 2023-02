Ryan scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Ryan's tally 5:27 into the third period tied the game at 4-4. He's scored four of his nine goals this season over the last 10 contests. The 36-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 62 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 32 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 53 outings in a bottom-six role.