Ryan scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ryan has gone from being a purely defensive forward to picking up two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 36-year-old probably won't sustain this burst of offense for long, but he's starting to earn more ice time with his strong play. For the season, Ryan has seven goals, five assists, 54 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 47 outings.