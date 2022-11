Ryan connected on a go-ahead goal during a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Ryan redirected a shot by Tyson Barrie to give the Oilers' a 2-1 lead at 8:00 of the second period Thursday. The 35-year-old center has connected in consecutive contests after registering just one helper in his first eight outings. It was Ryan's only shot in 6 minutes, 12 seconds of ice time Thursday. He has yet to play more than 10 minutes in back-to-back games this season.