Ryan scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Ryan went nearly a month without a goal, logging just one assist over his previous 10 games. The 37-year-old's offense has been lacking this season with 11 points (three shorthanded), 38 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 51 contests. He'll likely have a hard time matching his 20-point campaign from 2022-23, which was his lowest-scoring full-length season.