Ryan produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Ryan has picked up the pace in December with a goal and three helpers over nine contests this month. It's his most productive month of the season so far. The 36-year-old has been a regular in a bottom-six role, racking up eight points, 23 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while averaging 10:05 of ice time per game.