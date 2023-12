Ryan scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Ryan ended a seven-game point drought with his first-period marker. The 36-year-old forward is far from a consistent scorer while playing in the Oilers' bottom six, and he doesn't add much in the way of physical play either. For the season, Ryan has five points, 20 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances.