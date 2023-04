Ryan scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Ryan's tally late in the second period was a dagger to the Sharks. The 36-year-old also helped out on Philip Broberg's third-period marker. The pair of points snapped an 11-game drought for Ryan, who is up to 13 tallies, six helpers, 90 shots on net, 54 hits, 42 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 78 appearances.