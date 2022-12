Ryan logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Ryan scored his first goal since Nov. 3, beating Connor Ingram with a backhander to extend Edmonton's lead to 2-0 in the first period. He'd add a second point with an assist on Klim Kostin's goal in the final frame. It's the first multi-point game of the season for Ryan. He now has three goals and three assists through 26 games while playing primarily on the Oilers' fourth line.