Ryan logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Ryan helped out on a Ryan McLeod goal in the first period. With a goal and an assist in his last two contests, Ryan is quickly making his recent nine-game point drought a distant memory. The 36-year-old forward continues to play more of a defensive role, though he's managed to produce 11 points, 45 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances this season.