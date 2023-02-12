Ryan scored a shorthanded goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Ryan has three goals and an assist over his last eight contests. His 9:13 of ice time Saturday was his lowest mark in that span, and despite his strong play, he could be a candidate to exit the lineup once the Oilers get some forwards back from injury. The 36-year-old has 13 points, 59 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 31 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 51 games in a bottom-six role.