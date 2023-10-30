Ryan recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic.

Ryan set up Evander Kane on the empty-net goal late in the third period. The Oilers have struggled to score at their expected pace this year, especially because of a lack of involvement from the bottom six. Ryan's helper was his first point in eight games, and he's added just six shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. His limited role suggests he won't be able to contribute enough for fantasy consideration this season.