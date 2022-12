Ryan logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Ryan set up Darnell Nurse on the opening tally at 5:07 of the first period. The assist was Ryan's fourth point in the last six games -- he's making the most of bottom-six minutes in December, though it's likely not enough to boost his fantasy stock significantly. The veteran forward is up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 21 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 31 contests overall.