Ryan produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Ryan had the secondary helper on a Ryan McLeod goal in the third period. The 35-year-old Ryan has picked up a goal and an assist in three games during the Western Conference Finals after managing just a single assist in his first 11 playoff outings this year. He's likely to remain limited to a bottom-six role with the Oilers facing elimination in Monday's Game 4.