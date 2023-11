Ryan logged an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Ryan has two goals and an assist over his last two games. The 36-year-old forward is capable of chipping in offense in small bursts, but his career-low average ice time of 10:11 per contest this season has further limited his chances to contribute. He's at four points, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances.