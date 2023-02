Ryan scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

This was Ryan's fifth goal in his last 11 contests, and it got him to the 10-goal mark for the fifth time in the last six years. The 36-year-old forward has never deposited more than 15 tallies in a season, so his recent hot stretch probably won't last much longer. He's at 15 points, 63 shots on net, 32 hits, 32 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 54 appearances.