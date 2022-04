Ryan scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Ryan scored in the third period, earning a 10-goal season for the fifth time in his six full NHL campaigns. The 35-year-old snapped a three-game point drought Thursday. He's at 22 points, 71 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 74 contests overall in a bottom-six role.