Ryan scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Ryan has been steady lately with two goals and two assists over his last five games. He deposited a rebound after a Leon Draisaitl shot caromed off the end boards early in the first period. Ryan is still in a bottom-six role, so his chances to contribute offense in the playoffs are likely to be limited.