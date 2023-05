Ryan notched an assist in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Ryan made a centering pass early in the first period, and Warren Foegele was able to knock it in. The helped snapped Ryan's five-game point drought, and he missed one contest with an illness in that span. The 36-year-old has two points, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff outings as a reliable defensive forward in the Oilers' bottom six.