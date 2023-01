Ryan scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Ryan put the Oilers ahead in the second period after he knocked in a loose puck from a Vincent Desharnais shot that dribbled through Seattle goalie Martin Jones. The goal ended a nine-game point drought for Ryan. The 36-year-old forward has mostly played in a bottom-six role this season, where he's amassed six goals, four assists, 44 shots on net, 29 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.