Ryan scored a goal in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Ryan tallied at 3:28 of the third period to get the Oilers within two goals as they attempted to make a comeback. This was his first postseason goal since 2018-19. The 35-year-old has added one assist, 12 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 12 playoff appearances in a bottom-six role.