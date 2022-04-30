Brassard posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Brassard went 12 games without a point before helping out on a Tyson Barrie goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Brassard hasn't been very effective since joining the Oilers in a trade from the Flyers, as he produced just two goals and an assist in 15 contests. He ends the regular season with 19 points, 62 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-4 rating through 46 games overall. Brassard is likely to be a rotational bottom-six option in the playoffs -- he'll compete with the likes of Devin Shore, Josh Archibald and Zack Kassian for a limited role.