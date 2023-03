Shore posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Shore has logged a helper in three straight contests, which is likely helping his cause to stay in the lineup over Klim Kostin. The 28-year-old Shore hasn't added much offense this season with eight points, 26 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 38 contests in a bottom-six role. As such, fantasy managers are unlikely to be concerned about his production unless he can continue this hot stretch for an extended time.