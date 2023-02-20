Shore posted an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

With Klim Kostin (illness) and Evander Kane (upper body) out, Shore, who is on an emergency recall, was able to get into the Oilers' lineup for the first time since Dec. 31. He made the most of the rare opportunity, setting up Tyson Barrie's second-period tally. Shore has four helpers, 18 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while averaging just 8:40 of ice time per game over 30 contests this season. Once the Oilers' forward group is healthy again, Shore will likely be sent back to AHL Bakersfield since he cleared waivers last Monday.