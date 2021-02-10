Shore notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Shore spent the last four games on the taxi squad, but injuries to Zack Kassian (upper body) and Gaetan Haas (undisclosed) have opened up bottom-six minutes for the Oilers. Shore skated on the third line with Kyle Turris and Alex Chiasson in this contest. When the Oilers are at full health, Shore is usually no more than a rotational option. He has two points, 13 hits and four shots on goal through nine appearances, but he may stick in the lineup in the near term.