Shore notched an assist in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Jets.

Shore assisted on Nick Bjugstad's first goal as an Oiler at 2:55 of the third period. With the Oilers missing Evander Kane (upper body) and Klim Kostin (healthy scratch), Shore maintained his spot in an 11-forward lineup. The arrival of Bjugstad in a trade from the Coyotes could jeopardize Shore's playing time once the Oilers are fully healthy. Through 36 outings overall, Shore has six points, 23 shots on net, 39 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in a mainly defensive role on the fourth line.