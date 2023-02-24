Shore scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Two of Shore's five points this season have come in his last three games. The 28-year-old got his first goal of the campaign at 7:50 of the second period in Thursday's lopsided win. The Ontario native has added 19 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests in a fourth-line role. As long as Evander Kane (upper body) and Klim Kostin (illness) are out, Shore's spot in the lineup should be safe.