Shore (illness) is expected to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Vegas, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Shore didn't play on Wednesday due to the disease. He has a goal and nine points in 43 outings this season. Shore is projected to skate alongside Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark in his return.
