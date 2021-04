Shore scored an empty-net goal, dished out five hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Shore saw 15:52 of ice time after Jujhar Khaira (upper body) left the game early. Shore is up to five goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-3 rating in 30 appearances. He may be set for a larger role should Khaira miss an extended amount of time.