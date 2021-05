Shore posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Shore helped out on Jujhar Khaira's third-period tally. Sunday was Shore's first appearance in this series -- head coach Dave Tippett rotated some of his depth players after the Oilers mustered just one goal through the first two games of the series. The 26-year-old forward had nine points and 73 hits in 38 regular-season outings this year.