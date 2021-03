Shore notched an assist in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Shore set up Jujhar Khaira on a 2-on-1 in the first period, and that goal ultimately counted as the game-winner. The assist gave Shore four points in 14 outings. He has 25 hits, six shots on goal and a minus-3 rating, as he typically serves a defensive role in the bottom six when he plays.