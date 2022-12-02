Shore logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Shore set up a Klim Kostin tally late in the third period. The assist snapped a nine-game point drought for Shore, who has cycled in and out of the lineup for much of the last month. The 28-year-old should see steady time as long as the Oilers are down a few forwards, but he could go back to getting scratched when the team's health improves. He has just two assists and 11 shots on net while adding 22 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests this season.