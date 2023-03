Shore was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield and then promptly recalled by Edmonton on Friday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Shore's very brief time in the minors will allow him to stay eligible for the upcoming 2023 AHL playoffs. He has a goal and five points in 34 games with Edmonton this season. He's also recorded two goals and five points in five contests with Bakersfield in 2022-23.