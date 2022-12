Shore recorded an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Shore set up Derek Ryan on the opening goal 2:45 into the game. The assist was Shore's second in five outings in December, but the veteran forward has just three helpers in 23 contests overall. He's added 14 shots on net, 26 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while rarely playing more than fourth-line minutes.