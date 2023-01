Shore was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on a conditioning assignment Thursday.

Shore has played just once in the Oilers' last 13 games and played a meager 8:25 of ice time in that lone outing. As such, the decision to get Shore some minutes in the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. With Shore in the AHL, Jesse Puljujarvi could see some opportunities, though Edmonton did utilize seven defensemen in its most recent clash.