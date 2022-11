Shore logged an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Shore picked up his first helper of the campaign on a Derek Ryan goal in the first period. Through nine contests, that assist is Shore's only point to go with five shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's a fantasy non-factor as a defensive forward playing in a small role on the Oilers' little-used fourth line.