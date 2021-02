Shore had an assist and two hits in 8:34 of ice time in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

While listed on the third line, Shore's usage was more realistically that of a fourth-line winger. He set up the first of Alex Chiasson's two goals in the contest before head coach Dave Tippett shuffled his lines to spark the offense. Shore is up to three points, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating in 11 outings. He's likely to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad at times.