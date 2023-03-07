Shore logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Shore has a helper in each of his last two games, which is serving to keep him in the lineup. The 28-year-old forward has just seven points with 26 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-6 rating through 37 contests overall. His place in the lineup could be in jeopardy once Evander Kane (upper body) can return, especially if head coach Jay Woodcroft opts to return to the seven-defensemen lineups that have brought the Oilers success in 2023.